Gov. Holcomb holds daily coronavirus briefing as elective procedures resume in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials will hold their daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic Monday.

The virtual news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will join the governor.

The governor signed an executive order allowing certain providers like hospitals, veterinarians and dentists to provide some elective and non-emergency procedures starting Monday, April 27, as the state works to slowly reopen parts of the economy.

The state ordered those procedures stopped about a month ago in response to the pandemic and the need for front-line medical workers to have personal protective equipment (PPE).

The governor’s stay-at-home order remains in effect until May 1.

Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported a total of 844 deaths and 15,961 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana.