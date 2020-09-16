Gov. Holcomb, officials to give update on state’s COVID-19 response

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb, Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) officials and other state leaders will provide a virtual media briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holcomb is expected to be joined by State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box this afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

The briefing can be watched live in this story and will also be streaming on our Facebook page.

Tonight, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is expected to address the City-County Council to discuss additional coronavirus relief funding.

Indianapolis Public Schools also announced it is giving students the option to return to the classrooms.

IPS will first welcome back pre-K through third grade students on Oct. 5, if they elect to do so. The district will send out a new survey starting Wednesday for parents to decide if they would like their child to return to the classroom or not.

Starting Oct. 19, pre-K through sixth grade students can opt to return in-person. Seventh through 12th graders will be under a hybrid learning model, which means rotating students out by last name.

Superintendent Aleesia Johnson felt the timing was right, given Marion County’s lower COVID-19 positivity rate. Johnson believes returning to the classroom would be beneficial to students so they can receive the best education as possible.

In related news, Indiana University continues to battle the pandemic, the university is gearing up with additional on-campus testing labs.