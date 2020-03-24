Gov. Holcomb, state health commissioner to discuss impact of coronavirus pandemic on Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For the second day in a row, Gov. Eric Holcomb will address Hoosiers about the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Tuesday morning update, the Indiana State Department of Health said there were 365 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana. Twelve people have died during the pandemic so far.

The governor said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and other officials would join him for the Tuesday afternoon briefing to discuss the pandemic and its impact on the Hoosier State. It’s scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Holcomb addressed Hoosiers Monday to announce a statewide stay-at-home order.