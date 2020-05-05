Gov. Holcomb, state leaders to give update in battle against COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will provide Hoosiers with another update Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

The governor will be joined by other state officials including Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver.

On Monday, officials announced a new website to help Hoosiers find testing sites. The state plans to test 100,000 people each month.

Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or IOSHA, announced Monday they are inspecting three long-term care facilities after the deaths of four staff members. The deaths are related to COVID-19, officials said.

Gov. Holcomb announced his plan last Friday to reopen Indiana’s economy, and “Stage Two” started Monday for most of the state. That means retail shops can open at 50 percent capacity. It also means travel restrictions are lifted, and people can gather in groups of up to 25.

Tuesday afternoon, ISDH reported 541 new positive coronavirus cases and 62 new deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 21,033 and 1,213 respectively. More than 115,000 tests have been conducted in Indiana.