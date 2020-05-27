Gov. Holcomb, state leaders to give update on coronavirus response

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to give his first update this week on the state’s response to COVID-19.

The briefing will begin at 2:30 p.m. The governor will be joined by State Health Commissioner Kristina Box, Secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Jennifer Sullivan and Ukamaka Oruche, associate professor at the Indiana University School of Nursing.

Last Friday, most of the state entered Stage 3 of Holcomb’s reopening plan, allowing gyms, campgrounds, pools and some other services to reopen.

Some areas of the state, including Marion, Lake and Cass Counties, are on a delayed schedule. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Wednesday that the city would move into Stage 3 on June 1.

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 370 new cases of COVID-19 between April 10-May 26 and 21 new deaths between April 14-May 26, bringing the statewide totals to 32,437 and 1,871 respectively.