Gov. Holcomb, state leaders to give update on coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to provide an update today on the impact of COVID-19 in Indiana.

The briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. The governor will be joined by other health officials, including State Health Commissioner Kristina Box.

Indiana is currently in Stage 3 of the governor’s “Back on Track Indiana” plan. We’re expecting to learn more this week about whether we’re ready to enter Stage 4 by June 14.

If he decides to go forward with Stage 4, here’s what that means:

Social gatherings can go up to 250 people as long as people stay six feet apart.

Retail stores and malls can open at full capacity following social distancing guidelines.

Restaurants can open at 75% capacity.

Bar seating in restaurants, bars, and nightclubs can open at half-capacity.

Zoos, museums and other sites may open, but a capacity limit isn’t specified yet.

Movie theaters and bowling alleys can open at half-capacity.

The state’s public health emergency order runs through July 4.

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 339 new positive cases between May 3 – June 9 and 15 new deaths between May 24 – June 9, bringing the statewide totals to 38,337 and 2,173 respectively.