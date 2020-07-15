Gov. Holcomb, state leaders to give update on COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will provide an update Wednesday on the impact of COVID-19 in Indiana and how the state is progressing under his “Back on Track Indiana” reopening plan.

The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The governor will be joined by other state officials including State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box. We’ll provide a livestream in this story.

Two weeks ago, Holcomb announced Indiana was not moving ahead with Stage 5 of his plan, instead opting for a more cautious “Stage 4.5.” This decision was made due to an uptick in the state’s coronavirus cases.

Since then, we’ve seen an increase in cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions. The number of deaths has decreased in the state, but officials say it’s not a reason to roll back any precautions.

“So far, we’ve already seen around 2,500 deaths in just under 18 weeks of COVID-19,” said Kristen Kelley, the director of Infection Prevention at IU Health. “That is almost 20 times as many deaths as we saw during the flu season.”

While some areas of Indiana, such as Marion County, have a mandate requiring face coverings in public, the governor has not implemented one statewide. He does recommend that all Hoosiers wear one, however.

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 700 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with ten additional deaths.