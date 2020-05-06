Gov. Holcomb, state leaders to give update on COVID-19 pandemic response

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will provide Hoosiers with another update Wednesday in the state’s battle against COVID-19.

The briefing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. Holcomb will be joined by other state officials, including Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver.

The PPE marketplace for small businesses opened today, and business owners can find more information here.

Several COVID-19 testing sites across the state also opened today as officials plan to test 100,000 people each month. You can find a list of testing sites here.

Wednesday morning, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett confirmed Marion County’s stay-at-home order would continue through at least May 15. Other parts of the state have already started to reopen under “Stage Two” of Holcomb’s “Back on Track” plan.

Hogsett noted Marion County faces some unique challenges with a higher population density. Gov. Holcomb’s plan allows for local governments to enforce more strict guidelines based on their particular situation.

Hogsett also said said the city has no plans to make a special exemption for places of worship to meet this weekend.

Wednesday afternoon, ISDH announced 862 new positive COVID-19 cases and 51 additional deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 21,870 and 1,264 respectively. More than 120,000 people have been tested statewide.