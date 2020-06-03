Gov. Holcomb, state leaders to give update on COVID-19 response

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will provide an update Wednesday on the impact of COVID-19 in Indiana.

Today’s briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. The governor will be joined by other state officials, including Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, State Health Commissioner Kristina Box and Secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Jennifer Sullivan.

Indiana remains in Stage 3 of Holcomb’s “Back on Track Indiana Plan.” Stage 4 isn’t expected to start until June 14.

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 511 new coronavirus cases between April 24 and June 2 and 10 additional deaths between May 29 and June 2, bringing the statewide totals to 35,712 and 2,032 respectively. Marion County has now seen more than 10,000 positive cases.