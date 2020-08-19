Gov. Holcomb, state leaders to give weekly update on coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is set to provide another update Wednesday as the state continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The weekly briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. We’ll provide a livestream of it here in this story.

The governor will be joined by other state officials, including State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, Executive Director of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Agency Jacob Sipe and Katie Jenner, Senior Education Advisor to Gov. Holcomb.

During last week’s update, Dr. Box shared her concerns that Indiana’s hospitalization numbers continued to trend upwards and positivity rates continue to climb. Gov. Holcomb announced he would be recommending the Board of Education “move the counting day back to December” to ensure schools get 100% funding even if they’re starting online-only.

The long-term care dashboard was released last week on the state’s coronavirus website to help people track deaths and cases at those facilities. The dashboard is updated weekly, on Wednesdays.

A new dashboard is in the works for data on cases in schools.

On Wednesday, Indiana reported 506 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 82,336 and 2,968 respectively.