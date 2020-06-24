Gov. Holcomb, state officials to give coronavirus update

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to provide an update on COVID-19’s impact in Indiana Wednesday.

Gov. Holcomb is now doing these updates just once per week, on Wednesdays. The briefing will begin at 2:30 p.m.

He’ll be joined by other state officials, including Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, State Health Commissioner Kristina Box and Executive Director of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Agency Jacob Sipe.

Today’s update is expected to be focused on housing as Prosperity Indiana and others call for the eviction moratorium to be extended.

Today’s press conference with @GovHolcomb is expected to be focused on housing. I just interviewed @INCommDev about why it would like to see the eviction moratorium extended and a task force created to specifically address housing concerns due to the pandemic. — Kayla Sullivan (@KaylaReporting) June 24, 2020

Indiana is currently in Stage 4 of Gov. Holcomb’s “Back on Track Indiana” reopening plan. Stage 5 is projected to begin on July 4, which is the last stage of the plan and lifts most restrictions. Face covering will still be recommended during Stage 5 and Hoosiers will still be expected to practice social distancing.

Graphic courtesy of Gov. Holcomb’s office

Earlier Wednesday, the superintendents of Marion County’s eleven public school districts announced that students will return to the classroom on their scheduled start date.

The schools will offer instructional options in either the physical school setting or online for students who are unable or are uncomfortable with returning to school.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 281 new positive COVID-19 cases between June 17-23, and nine new deaths between June 9-22, bringing the statewide totals to 43,140 and 2,368 respectively.