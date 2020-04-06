Gov. Holcomb, state officials to give update on coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials are set to provide another update at 2:30 p.m. Monday to discuss the state’s efforts to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, the governor announced the state’s stay-at-home order will continue through April 20 at 11:59 p.m. He also said Indiana’s public health emergency will continue through May 3. The day before, he said Indiana schools will remain closed and focused on remote learning through the end of the school year.

Monday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health reported a total of 139 coronavirus deaths, 4,944 total cases and 26,191 people tested. The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.

The governor has been holding daily briefings via video conferencing and encouraging Hoosiers to engage in social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

