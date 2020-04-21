Gov. Holcomb, state officials to give update on COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will provide another update Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. as the state continues to try and stem the spread of COVID-19.

He’ll be joined today by other officials including State Health Commissioner Kristina Box, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince and Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore.

On Monday, Gov. Holcomb officially extended the state’s stay-at-home order through May 1, and said some elective clinical procedures could resume today. If supply inventory holds up, elective procedures may be able to resume next week for other practices.

The governor is working on a plan to safely reopen parts of the state economy, and asked Indiana’s private sector to submit input by Wednesday, April 22.

Tuesday afternoon, The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 431 new positive coronavirus cases since Monday at noon, bringing the state’s total to 12,097. ISDH reported an additional 61 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana, putting the state’s total at 630. More than 67,000 people have been tested statewide.