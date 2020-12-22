Gov. Holcomb, state officials to give weekly COVID-19 update

INDIANAPOLIS– Governor Eric Holcomb and state officials including State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and ISDH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver will give the weekly coronavirus briefing Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

The briefing will be streamed live and can be viewed on this page.

The update comes after Congress passed the COVID-19 relief bill Monday night. The $900 billion pandemic relief package hoopes to deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Also this week, Indiana was named one of the riskiest states to visit over the holidays by Forbes. The report ranked Indiana as the 4th riskiest state in the country – taking into consideration new daily cases, positivity rate and COVID-19 restrictions in each state.

Last week, Governor Holcomb said about the new vaccine, “There’s light at the end of the tunnel. But that doesn’t mean we get to relax on the things that have helped us get to this point. We gotta play this all the way through.”

Dr. Box echoed Governor Holcomb by asking Hoosiers to remember that it will still be a number of months before we can get enough doses for everyone, so we must continue to wear our masks and follow the guidelines.

Holcomb joined Vice President Mike Pence on a visit to Bloomington’s Catalent Biologics last Tuesday afternoon. The Vice President toured a lab facility and led a roundtable discussion on Operation Warp Speed.

On Wednesday of last week, Guardsmen, Airmen and Soldiers with the Indiana National Guard began getting vaccinated.