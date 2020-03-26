Gov. Holcomb, state officials to hold briefing on coronavirus pandemic in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Gov. Eric Holcomb will again address Hoosiers about the coronavirus pandemic, giving an update on the state’s effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Holcomb has discussed the pandemic each day this week after announcing his stay-at-home order on Monday.

He and other state officials are trying to reassure Hoosiers worried about the coronavirus and its impact on jobs and schools.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box is also expected to speak.

The Indiana State Department of Health said during its Thursday morning update that there were 645 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 17 deaths.