Gov. Holcomb, state officials to provide COVID-19 update as some Indiana businesses prepare to reopen

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will provide another update Friday as the state continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. Holcomb will be joined by other state officials, including Indiana State Health Department (ISDH) Commissioner Kristina Box.

During Thursday’s update, Dr. Box reiterated hygiene and cleaning practices that go a long way in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Box said health officials are expecting the number of cases to go up as the state’s economy reopens, but added that we are protecting our most vulnerable populations, with the ultimate goal of seeing the percentage of positives start to go down.

Starting Monday, Gov. Holcomb’s reopening plan calls for restaurants to reopen at 50% capacity, while bar seating remains closed. Services like barbershops, hair salons and tattoo parlors can start accepting customers again by appointment only.

That doesn’t apply in Marion County, where Mayor Joe Hogsett has extended the stay-at-home order through May 15. The Marion County Public Health Department will continue current restrictions on non-essential businesses. Restaurants will operate under the same rules as before, with carryout, delivery and drive-thru service permitted while dine-in service remains prohibited.

Hogsett said Indianapolis and Marion County are unique when compared to other areas in the state. In addition to being densely populated, the county has consistently experienced at least a third of positive coronavirus cases statewide. Holcomb has voiced support for Hogsett’s decision.

Cass, Lake and Monroe counties are also on a delayed reopening schedule.

Friday afternoon, the ISDH announced 675 new positive cases as testing ramps up around the state. The state reported an additional 33 deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 23,146 and 1,328 respectively.