Gov. Holcomb, state officials to provide latest updates on coronavirus pandemic response

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will provide Hoosiers with another update Thursday on how the state is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. Gov. Holcomb will be joined by other state officials, including Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Commissioner Kristina Box.

Yesterday, widespread COVID-19 testing began at 20 sites around the state. If you have symptoms or if you are at high risk (age, diabetes, obesity, HBP, member of minority population), you can get tested by registering here. You do not have to by symptomatic. Yesterday also marked the opening of Indiana’s PPE marketplace for small businesses.

During the questions and answer session Wednesday, Gov. Holcomb reiterated his support for Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County’s decision to extend the stay-at-home order for the county with no exemption for places of worship.

Thursday afternoon, the ISDH announced 650 new coronavirus cases in the state, and 31 additional deaths. Those numbers bring the statewide totals to 22,503 and 1,295 respectively. More than 124,000 people have been tested statewide.