Gov. Holcomb, state officials to provide update on coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will share new developments as the state works toward fully reopening.

Today’s COVID-19 briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. The governor will be joined by other state officials, including State Health Commissioner Kristina Box, Office of Management and Budget Director Cris Johnston, Paul Halverson, professor and founding dean at the Fairbanks School of Public Health and Nir Menachemi, chair of health policy and management at the Fairbanks School of Public Health.

The majority of Indiana is currently in Stage 4 of the governor’s reopening plan, with Marion County set to enter Stage 4 on Friday.

Stage 4 of the reopening plan means places like bars and entertainment venues can welcome customers back at 50% capacity; zoos, museums and other sites may open; movie theaters and bowling alleys can open at 50% capacity; restaurants can open to 75% capacity; and gatherings of up to 250 people are allowed as long as everyone stays six feet apart.

Earlier this week, all OptumServe testing sites were fully opened to any and all Hoosiers wanting to be tested, including those under 12 years old. The Bureau of Motor Vehicles also returned to normal operating hours this week, but driving exams won’t continue until early July.

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 264 new coronavirus cases between June 4-16 and 24 new deaths between May 20 and June 16. Those numbers bring the statewide totals to 41,013 and 2,289 respectively.