Gov. Holcomb to give COVID-19 update as Indiana approaches final stage in reopening plan

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will provide an update Wednesday on the impact of COVID-19 in the state, as well as where we stand on his “Back on Track Indiana” reopening plan.

The briefing is set for 2:30 p.m., and we will stream it here. The governor will be joined by State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and Dr. Daniel Rusyniak, Chief Medical Officer for the Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA).

Under Holcomb’s plan, Indiana would enter the final stage of reopening, Stage 5, this holiday weekend.

During the final stage, retail stores, bars and restaurants will reopen at full capacity and sports events and conventions can return with face coverings recommended.

Graphic courtesy of Gov. Holcomb’s office



Some areas of the state, such as Marion County, have been behind the state schedule due to unique challenges posed by a larger population. We expect to hear from Marion County officials Thursday on how they plan to proceed.

On Tuesday, Gov. Holcomb signed an executive order to extend the prohibition on evictions, foreclosures and the disconnection of utility services through July 31.

Under Executive Order 20-33, utilities regulated by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission as well as non-regulated utility companies are prohibited from disconnecting services through August 14. The governor’s office encourages customers and utility companies to establish payment plans now to avoid later discontinuations of service.