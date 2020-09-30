Gov. Holcomb to give update on Indiana’s COVID-19 response

INDIANAPOLIS– Gov. Eric Holcomb will provide an update Wednesday on the impact of COVID-19 in Indiana.

The weekly briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. We will provide a livestream of it in this story.

The governor will be joined by other state officials including Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, Secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) Dr. Jennifer Sullivan.

Last week, Holcomb announced the state was moving to Stage 5 of his reopening plan. Marion County moved to stage 5 on Monday.

While in Stage 5, the state’s mask mandate will stay in place.

Dr Box last week re-emphasized the importance of wearing masks and keeping social distancing practices in place, and shared positive news of infection rates dropping in the majority of the state, largely due to these practices. She also urged Hoosiers to get a flu shot.

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced 965 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths. More than 3,400 Hoosiers have died in connection with the virus.