Gov. Holcomb to give update on state’s efforts in COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is set to provide his daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday’s briefing will take place at 2:30 p.m. The governor will be joined by state officials including State Health Commissioner Kristina Box.

Tuesday afternoon, Holcomb announced a new effort to ramp up coronavirus testing. As a part of the state’s plan to re-open the state, it is partnering with IUPUI to conduct a scientific study to determine the spread of COVID-19 in Indiana. The state will test 5,000 Hoosiers for free.

Those identified to participate in the study will receive a postcard from the state. Once they respond, they will receive a free test. To date, 3,774 people have registered to participate in the study.

Holcomb said updates will be coming Friday on the state’s stay-at-home order and potential plans for reopening the state economy.

Wednesday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 605 new positive coronavirus cases since yesterday, and 63 new deaths. Those numbers bring the statewide totals to 17,182 and 964 respectively. More than 91,000 people have been tested in Indiana.