Gov. Holcomb to give weekly update on Indiana’s COVID-19 response

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will provide another update Wednesday afternoon as the state continues to battle the global COVID-19 epidemic.

Gov. Holcomb’s weekly briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. We will provide a livestream in this story. He’ll be joined by other state officials, including State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.

Last week, the governor announced Indiana will stay on Stage 4.5 of his “Back on Track” plan through Sept. 25. This means no changes for bars and restaurants. The mask mandate will also continue through the same date.

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 871 new COVID-19 cases and an additional 13 deaths. More than 3,000 Hoosiers have died from the virus.