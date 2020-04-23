Gov. Holcomb to provide COVID-19 update as state continues to craft reopening plan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is set to provide another update Thursday as officials continue to work on a plan to reopen the state.

The briefing today will be at 2:30 p.m. The governor will be joined by other officials including State Health Commissioner Kristina Box, as well as Paul Halverson and Nir Menachemi from Fairbanks School of Public Health.

On Wednesday, Holcomb said he was still evaluating what it would take to reopen the state. His stay-at-home-order remains in effect until May 1.

He’s committed to making sure the healthcare system doesn’t get overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, leading to critical shortages in supplies and personnel.

Box said the state has been able to expand its testing capacity. However, getting certain tools like swabs remains a challenge. It’s not a question of money, she said, but a question of actually obtaining the swabs, which has been a focus of the federal government.

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced 612 new positive coronavirus cases Thursday and 45 additional deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 13,039 and 706 respectively. More than 72,000 people have been tested in the state.