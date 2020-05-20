Gov. Holcomb to provide update on coronavirus response as next stage of reopening plan nears

INDIANAPOLIS– Gov. Eric Holcomb will provide an update Wednesday as the state starts to look ahead to “Stage 3” of the Back on Track Indiana reopening plan.

The briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. Gov. Holcomb will be joined by other state officials, including State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.

During the last update on Monday, Box announced the state’s first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome. It has similarities to Kawasaki Disease and toxic shock syndrome. You can read more about what we know here. There have been cases reported in several states.

Gov. Holcomb said he would provide updates this week on how Indiana is progressing alongside his road map for reopening, as well as what sporting events and leagues may look like when they open back up.

If all goes well, many parts of Indiana would start “Stage 3” over the holiday weekend. That would mean social gatherings would be approved for up to 100 people as long as social distancing guidelines are followed. Retail stores could go to 75% capacity and gyms could begin to open with restrictions.

Some places, like Marion County, are following a delayed schedule due to unique challenges created by a larger, more dense population.

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 581 new cases of COVID-19 between May 8-19 and 38 new deaths between May 3-19, bringing the statewide totals to 29,274 and 1,716 respectively. Nearly 200,000 people in the state have been tested.