Gov. Holcomb to provide update on COVID-19 impact in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will provide an update on the latest developments in the battle against COVID-19 Wednesday.

The weekly briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. We will provide a livestream of the press conference in this story.

The governor will be joined by other state officials, including State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, Executive Director of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Agency Jacob Sipe, Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne and Chief Medical Officer for the Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) Dr. Daniel Rusyniak.

The briefing comes as Indiana continues to see high numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the state daily while schools decide on how to begin classes. Since the governor’s last update, Indiana has broken its single-day record for new cases twice.

Last week, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced stronger COVID-19 restrictions in Marion County due to a increase in positive cases, particularly among young adults. A statewide mask mandate began Monday for all Hoosiers above 7 years old.

On Wednesday, Indianapolis Public Schools announced it will recommend starting the school year virtually starting on Aug. 17. That plan will be voted on during a board meeting Thursday evening.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 630 new COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday, along with eight additional deaths. Those numbers bring the statewide totals to 64,299 and 2,733 respectively.