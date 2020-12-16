Gov. Holcomb provides update on Indiana’s COVID-19 response

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will provide another update Wednesday as the Hoosier State continues to battle the global coronavirus pandemic.

The briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. We’ll provide a livestream in this story. Gov. Holcomb will be joined by other state officials, including State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver.

Last week, the governor warned Hoosiers that our health system is under serious strain.

“Our nurses, doctors, and assistants are overwhelmed. They’re beyond exhausted,” the governor said.

To help alleviate their load, Gov. Holcomb directed hospitals to postpone reschedule all non-emergency inpatient elective procedures for three weeks

The new directive will begin today and run through at least Jan. 3.

As of Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health says only 11.2% of ICU beds are available statewide. Of the total 2,134 capacity, 48.9% are being used by non-COVID patients and 39.9% are being used by patients with or recovering from COVID-19.

Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Hoosiers should focus on these 10 things as we continue to navigate the pandemic:

Limit the size of gatherings based on the new metric restrictions Pause non-emergent inpatient procedures in hospitals to free up hospital beds Follow the mask mandate Keep 6 feet from others while masking up whether social-distanced or not Wash hands throughout the day Get tested if you are sick or symptomatic Stay home and isolate if you test positive for COVID-19 Employers should talk to employees about best practices outside of work Donate blood and donate to food pantries if you are able Stay informed about vaccine distribution in 2021