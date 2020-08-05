Gov. Holcomb to provide weekly update on COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is set to provide another update Wednesday as the state continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The weekly briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. We will provide a livestream in this story. Holcomb will be joined by other Indiana officials, including Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.

During last week’s briefing, Holcomb announced Indiana will remain in Stage 4.5 of its Back On Track opening plan until Aug. 27. Marion County is under stronger restrictions due to a higher population and positivity rate.

One major development since Holcomb’s last press conference is the announcement from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway that the Indianapolis 500 won’t have fans in the stands this year. They previously planned to run the race at 25% fan capacity.

Holcomb issued this statement about the announcement:

“Throughout this unprecedented process, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has always prioritized the safety of the fans. I am grateful for Roger Penske’s leadership and his entire team for thoughtfully approaching this decision with transparency and collaboration. I want to encourage Hoosiers to continue to social distance, wear masks and take precautions so we can continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 and hear the roar of the engines at the track next May.”

The governor’s update comes as Indiana continues to see high numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the state daily while schools begin to deal with cases among students and staff members.

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 740 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 69,975 and 2,805 respectively.