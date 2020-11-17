Governor Holcomb, first lady in quarantine after security members test positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb is in quarantine after several members of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday in a release.

In addition to the governor, Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box has advised First Lady Janet Holcomb to quarantine as well. Both Gov. Holcomb and First Lady Holcomb are considered close contacts and will be tested later this week.

The Indiana State Department of Health will perform contact tracing for the Holcombs and the security detail.

Holcomb’s office says Dr. Box and Dr. Lindsay Weaver will lead Wednesday’s weekly COVID briefing, and the governor will join by phone.