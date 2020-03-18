Greensburg Honda plant among facilities closing temporarily in response to coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBURG, Ind. -- The Honda plant in Greensburg is among several facilities the automaker plans to close temporarily in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it would “adjust production” at all plans in North America in response to the anticipated decline in demand that will result from the pandemic.

Honda will suspend production for six days beginning March 23 and plans to restart production on March 31. Honda transmission and engine plants will suspend production for the same time period.

The company said it was evaluating the impact of COVID-19 worldwide and will make additional adjustments as conditions warrant. Honda will use the production break to clean its production facilities and common areas.

From the company’s statement:

This production adjustment also will allow Honda associates to better prepare and adjust family plans in relation to regional directives to close schools to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This will enable working parents to determine how best to manage the needs of children staying home from school and other required lifestyle adjustments.

The affected auto plants include:

Ohio:

Marysville Auto Plant

East Liberty Auto Plant

Performance Manufacturing Center

Indiana:

Honda Manufacturing of Indiana

Alabama:

Honda Manufacturing of Alabama

Canada:

Honda of Canada Mfg. – Plants 1 & 2

Mexico:

Honda de Mexico – Celaya Auto Plant

The affected powertrain plants include:

Honda Transmission Manufacturing of America (Ohio)

Honda of America Mfg. Anna Engine Plant (Ohio)

Honda Precision Parts of Georgia (Georgia)

Honda of Canada Mfg. Engine Plant (Canada)

Honda de Mexico – Celaya Transmission Plant (Mexico)