Hamilton County confirms first case of COVID-19

FILE – This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Health officials hope to avoid stigma and error in naming the virus causing an international outbreak of respiratory illnesses. But some researchers say the current moniker, 2019 nCoV, which stands for 2019 novel coronavirus, probably won’t stick in the public’s mind. (CDC via AP, File)

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind.– The Hamilton County Health Department announced their first case of novel coronavirus Sunday, which was included in the daily totals from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).

Hamilton County officials say the patient, who is not being identified, is currently hospitalized.

“The county is working closely with the state health department to identify any close contacts of the patient who might have been exposed to ensure that appropriate precautions are taken in accordance with the latest CDC guidance. At this time, the risk to the public is believed to be low,” Hamilton County officials said in a release.

They say they’ll continue to work with the CDC and ISDH on risk assessments and mitigation strategies.

“We have known COVID-19 would arrive in Hamilton County eventually, we were fortunate to have additional time to prepare for our first case. We will continue to work with our federal, state, and local partners to mitigate, and respond to COVID-19,” said Dr. Charles Harris, Hamilton County Health Officer.

ISDH reported four new cases on Sunday, including this one. The state total is now at 19 confirmed cases. No deaths have been reported.