Hamilton County Emergency Rental Assistance Program opens to applicants

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Hamilton County officials announced Monday that renters who have been financially impacted due to COVID-19 can now apply for the Hamilton County Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

To be eligible for financial assistance from the program, one must be a renter in Hamilton County, at least one adult in the household must have experienced a loss of income due to the pandemic and the household income must be at or below 80% of the area’s median income.

The application has a short pre-qualification section to confirm eligibility before one fills out the full application. The online application can be found at www.HCTAIndiana.com and is available in 10 languages. The website provides a list of local partners throughout the county that are available to help residents with the application process. A call center has also been established for assistance and can be reached at 317-618-3125.

Hamilton County was awarded a $10 million Emergency Rental Assistance grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury for COVID-19 assistance earlier this year. Hamilton County officials say the funds will be administered through December 31 of 2021 or until all funds have been distributed.