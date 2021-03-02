Hamilton County Health Department switches from Moderna to Pfizer vaccine

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Health Department will switch from the Moderna to the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday at its clinic at the 4H Fairgrounds in Noblesville.

The State Department of Health asked the Hamilton County Health Department to make the change so it could free up the Moderna vaccine for mobile units in rural areas.

The Pfizer vaccine is widely considered to be more difficult to transport since it must be stored at

-94 degrees Fahrenheit. The state health department will provide the Hamilton County Health Department with ultra-low storage for the Pfizer vaccine along with additional doses.

Hamilton County health officials say their clinic at the 4H Fairgrounds is one of the busiest in the state. Switching vaccines will allow them to increased their vaccinations from 1,200 a week with Moderna to up to 3,540 people a week with Pfizer.

The switch in vaccines does not affect those who received their first doses of Moderna at the 4H Fairgrounds. The health department will provide second doses of Moderna through the end of March.