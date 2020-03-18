Have a question about coronavirus? Let us ask the experts for you

Everyone is adjusting to the “new normal” in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Many businesses are closed, only essential travel is recommended and most events have been canceled.

Thursday night, we’re continuing our special Coronavirus: Fact from Fiction coverage.

Watch at 7 p.m. on FOX59 as we talk to state and local health officials about the pandemic and what it means for Hoosiers.

We’d also like to answer your questions! Curious about a specific coronavirus-related topic? Ask us using the form below: