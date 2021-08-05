Health department reports 1,899 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,899 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with six additional COVID-19 deaths.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 8.2% with a rate of 16% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 87.2% of samples tested, according to state data.

The agency said 4,266 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 2,966,828 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,967,326 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The ISDH County Metric map shows 15 in Blue, 47 in Yellow, 29 in Orange and one in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

July 28 (left) and August 4 (right)

ISDH county map released on Aug. 4

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 779,317 total positive cases and 13,615 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 430 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 933 total COVID-19 patients: 716 confirmed and 217 under investigation.

ISDH says 30.2% of ICU beds and 78.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.