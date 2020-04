Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 127 deaths.

There are 464 new cases of the coronavirus in Indiana, which brings the state’s total to 4,411.

Marion County has a total of 1,760 cases, the most in the state. Confirmed cases of the coronavirus are present in 88 of Indiana's 92 counties.

To date, 22,652 tests have been reported to ISDH.