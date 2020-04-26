Health department reports cluster of COVID-19 cases at Crawfordsville long-term care facility

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. ― The Montgomery County Health Department announced Sunday an isolated cluster of COVID-19 cases at a long-term care facility.

Late Saturday, health department officials were notified that 14 residents of Ben Hur Health & Rehabilitation tested positive for COVID-19. According to the county health department, 26 residents were tested Friday after several residents were feverish on Thursday.

Residents who tested positive have been put into isolation, and Ben Hur staff has made contact with family members, says the health department, who adds that their staff will work with Ben Hur staff to conduct contact tracing.

“We understand the worry and concern for patients, their families and the community created by this outbreak,” said Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Scott Douglas. “We are working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health and Ben Hur Health and Rehabilitation to limit the transmission of the infection and to provide for the safety of all residents and staff in the facility.”

Dr. Douglas noted that none of the Ben Hur residents have died from the virus.

Ben Hur Health & Rehabilitation Center spokesperson Sherri Davies released the following statement Sunday:

The health and wellness of our residents and employees remain our highest priorities. We are in close contact with local, state and federal health authorities, following their guidance, mandates and reporting requirements. Uniquely, we have created our own testing strike team of nurses and partnered with a private lab to expand our testing capabilities. This strategy enhances our ability to quickly identify and implement isolation protocols when appropriate. Communication with families is very important to us. Should a positive COVID-19 case occur, all residents, families, and employees are notified.

An additional case of the virus was confirmed for another Montgomery County resident. The new cases bring Montgomery County to 47 positive cases since the first case was recorded in March, the according to the county health department.