Health department reports total of 35 deaths, 1,786 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 272 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Indiana since Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 1,786.

So far, 35 people have died from COVID-19, according to the agency.

Marion County reported 128 new cases, bringing its total to 804. That's the most in the state.

The coronavirus has been found in 79 of Indiana's 92 counties so far, the department said.

The new numbers show 11,658 people have been tested statewide.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.

