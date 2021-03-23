Health department suspends licenses of 2 Marion County establishments for public health order violations

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) announced Tuesday that it has suspended the licenses of two establishments for violating public health orders.

The MCPHD says Casba Bar in Broad Ripple was served with a license suspension after it was found to have violated current emergency public health orders, including not allowing for adequate social distancing, not having seated service and not enforcing the mask mandate in an indoor space.

The health department added that this comes after a previous license suspension and risk mitigation plan issued earlier this year. Casba Bar will need to submit a new risk mitigation plan that lists the specific steps it will take to protect the health of patrons in order to reopen, MCPHD explained.

After 6 in downtown Indianapolis also had its license suspended after the health department found that it served food using an illegal, non-lincensed caterer and that it violated current emergency public health orders that include not allowing for adequate social distancing, not having seated service and not enforcing the mask mandate in an indoor space.

This suspension of license follows a citation order filed with Marion County courts earlier in the week for operating past the hours permitted under the current public health order. After 6 will also need to submit a risk mitigation plan that details how it plans to become compliant with public health orders, according to the health department.

“For the last year, we have worked closely with our business partners to help them operate safely within the constraints of public health orders aimed at combating the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, director and chief medical officer of the health department. “We have worked hard to balance the importance of protecting the health of our residents with protecting our economy, and the decision to close these establishments was not made lightly.

“But after these significant and repeat violations, these license suspensions are necessary for the health of our community.”

Click here to see the current emergency public health order for Marion County.