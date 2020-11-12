Health department’s COVID-19 map shows 87 Indiana counties in higher spread categories

Last week’s map (left) vs. this week’s map (right)

INDIANAPOLIS — The vast majority of Indiana counties are in higher risk categories for COVID-19 spread, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

A look at the ISDH’s coronavirus map shows 87 of Indiana’s 92 counties are in the orange or red categories. Only five counties are in the yellow category, and zero are considered blue.

Nine counties sit in the red category for high community spread:

Clay

Decatur

Fayette

Fountain

LaGrange

Newton

Perry

Union

Warren

Last week, 74 of the state’s 92 counties were in the higher spread categories. One county was in blue, while 17 were yellow.

But things have quickly changed with in a week as COVID-19 cases hit record levels. Indiana reported another daily reporting record with 5,156 cases Wednesday.

Here are the classifications:

Blue (minimal community spread)

Schools operate all grades in person but limit activities where social distancing is not feasible

Extra-curricular activities to follow local and state guidelines, including distancing and masks, and limit spectators

Outreach to encourage public to continue with precautions

Yellow (moderate community spread)

Schools continue all grades in person but increase vigilance in distancing, hand hygiene and masks

No assemblies or activities if social distancing is not feasible

Postpone or cancel extra-curricular activities as warranted, consider allowing only parents or close family to attend athletic and other events

Work with local health department to determine if increased precautions and public outreach should begin to halt the spread

Orange (moderate to high community spread)

Grade schools continue in-person; strong recommendation for hybrid learning for middle and high school students

No assemblies or large group activities

Strong recommendation to limit extra-curricular activities and have competitors and participants only, with no in-person attendees

Discussions with parents about limiting social events outside of school

County education leaders work with local health department to consider implementing aggressive prevention efforts in schools and communities

Red (high community spread)

Grade schools remain in-person or consider hybrid learning; middle and high school students consider virtual learning

No assemblies or large group activities

Extracurricular activities canceled

Discourage social events

County education leaders work with local health department to consider implementing aggressive prevention efforts in schools and communities.