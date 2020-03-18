Helping Ninjas asks kids to send letters to seniors in isolation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the world works to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, many are in isolation. This includes our senior citizens who reside in nursing homes where visits are either restricted or not permitted.

The Helping Ninjas organization is asking children to write notes, create cards and color pictures and mail them to local nursing homes as part of their Make a Senior Smile campaign.

In this time of isolation and uncertainty, the Helping Ninjas' goal is to help spread cheer to those in most need of a pick-me-up.

Contact info@helpingninjas.com or visit the Helping Ninjas' website for help with getting connected to a nearby senior living facility or postage costs.

The Helping Ninjas encourages parents to post pictures of their children’s cards, art, etc on social media and tag #HelpingNinjas #MakeaSeniorSmile.