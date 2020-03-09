Hendricks County coronavirus patient used IU Health app for screening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Officials say a patient who became Hendricks County's second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 used a free app to screen their symptoms.

There are currently two cases in Hendricks County. One is an adult male who who is in isolation with mild symptoms and is not hospitalized at this time. The other is a student from Hickory Elementary. Officials haven't said if the cases are connected.

Indiana University Health confirmed Monday that a patient used a free app from them for screening.



The app is called IU Health Virtual Visits and is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. You can also enroll on your computer.

By using this app, the patient was able to get screened without waiting at a clinic or interacting with others in public.

The app is staffed 24/7 with IU Health physicians, advance practice providers and registered nurses.

“Our first priority is the health and safety of our communities,” said Michele Saysana, MD, vice president of quality and safety, IU Health. “If you are experiencing symptoms or concerned you may have the virus, we recommend using this virtual clinic or calling your doctor before heading to an emergency department.”

After using the app for screening, medical professionals will recommend and facilitate the appropriate next steps.