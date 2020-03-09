All Avon schools to close until March 20 after student tests positive for coronavirus, second students shows symptoms

AVON, Ind. — All Avon Community School Corporation schools will close until March 20 after coronavirus cases reported at the district.

Officials said all school activities have been canceled until then as a precaution.

The district made the announcement after learning a Hickory Elementary School student had tested positive for COVID-19/coronavirus. All schools were closed Monday, and Hickory was originally slated to be the only school to close for an extended time period.

The school will use e-learning days for students.

Officials made the decision after learning a second student was exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus. They closed school Monday to examine the resulting web of interactions with others in the community and said that “web has grown very large.”

According to a statement released earlier, the health department received the positive test result late Sunday evening, and “because this information just became available, we believe it is prudent to exercise our option to have an e-Learning day on Monday, March 9 for the entire school district.”

Questions should be directed to the Hendricks County Health Department at 317-745-9222.