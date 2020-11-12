Hogsett, Caine giving update on COVID-19 in Indianapolis and Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine will give an update on COVID-19 in Marion County and Indianapolis Thursday.

Marion County is currently in the orange category denoting “moderate to high spread” of COVID-19. The county’s seven-day positivity rate stands at 9.69%.

Previously, Hogsett and Caine said they would consider more restrictive measures if Indianapolis continued to see more cases. They said a 10% positivity rate was their key benchmark–a rate the county is quickly approaching.

Marion County has had the most cases (32,031) and deaths (810) in the state.

They’re expected to speak at 10:30 a.m. We’ll stream it live on the website.