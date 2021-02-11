Hogsett, Caine to give update on COVID-19 pandemic and vaccinations in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and other officials are set to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Marion County.

Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine will discuss the latest COVID-19 data for Indianapolis and Marion County.

They’re also expected to talk about vaccine availability.

The weekly two-metric map from the Indiana State Department of Health currently has Marion County in yellow for moderate transmission of COVID-19. The 7-day all tests positivity rate stands at 6.33%, down from the week before.

Because of the way the state determines its advisory levels, however, Marion County remains in the orange advisory level.

We will stream the news conference live at 3 p.m.