Mayor Hogsett: Marion County mask mandate to be lifted June 7 for fully vaccinated people

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting June 7, fully vaccinated people in Marion County will be no longer need to wear masks unless asked to do so by a business, per a recommendation by local leaders.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine made the announcement during an update Wednesday on the local response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides businesses who require masks, people (regardless of vaccination status) will still need to wear masks at hospitals and while using public transportation.

The recommendation by the Marion County Health Department will be presented to the Indianapolis City-County council on June 7. It follows the CDC announcing face masks are no longer needed outdoors for fully vaccinated people and in most non-crowded indoor spaces.

Capacity limits

Capacity limits are changing as well. This is what you can expect:

Religious services will be at 100% capacity

Entertainment venues reach 75% capacity

Indoor sporting at 50% capacity

Indoor services like bars and restaurants go to 75% capacity

Large gatherings go from 50 to 500 people

Personal services (like nail and beauty salons) no longer need to be appointment only

According to Dr. Caine, 31% of eligible people are vaccinated in Marion County. The goal is to reach 50% of the community by July 4. If that is reached, Dr. Caine says they will approach the City-County Council with a recommendation to fully reopen the community.

“We know we are capable of vaccinating at least 10% of our community every 30 days,” said Caine.

60% of people 60 years and older are vaccinated, while under 30% of people in the 20-39 age group are fully vaccinated.

Coincidentally, Dr. Caine revealed the 20-39 age group make up the largest number of COVID-19 cases with them making up half of all cases. People in the 40-59 age group make up around 25% of cases, and people 60 and up make up just 7% of cases. Caine credits the high vaccination rate among that age group for the low case number.

When it comes to racial demographics, 33% of white people are vaccinated compared to 18% of minority groups like Black people and Latinos. Around 20% of the Asian population is vaccinated.

Hogsett and Caine both encourage Hoosiers to get their vaccines if they have not done so yet.

“If you haven’t scheduled your shot, please visit ourshot.IN.gov,” began Hogsett. “Join with us in a safe, quick, efficient return to normal.”