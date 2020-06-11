Hogsett, officials to discuss next steps in reopening Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett and other officials are set to discuss the next steps in reopening Marion County.

The announcement comes as Gov. Eric Holcomb says Indiana can move forward into Stage 4 of the “Back on Track” plan two days early.

Marion County has the most positive cases of COVID-19 in the state at more than 10,000 and has lagged behind the reopening schedule from the rest of the state.

Hogsett has given no indication of what his decision will be, but he has said that Marion County data looked to be moving in the right direction.

If Marion County moves into Stage 4 with the rest of the state, here’s what that means:

For the first time since March, bars, nightclubs, and movie theaters can open at 50 percent capacity.

Museums, amusement parks, and bowling alleys can open.

Playgrounds can reopen.

Retail stores can fully open.

Casinos can reopen.

Restaurant dining rooms can let in people up to 75 percent capacity.

People can gather in groups of up to 250 as long as they are six feet apart.