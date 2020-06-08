Hogsett to outline plans for coronavirus relief funding

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett and other city leaders will lay out their plan for coronavirus relief funding during a Monday morning news conference.

It’s the first allocation of relief funds from the CARES Act.

Hogsett and other members of his administration will bring the appropriation request before the City-County Council Monday night.

It’s expected to include funding for expanded contact tracing, aid for small businesses, personal protective equipment for non-profits and face coverings for residents.

It will also call for more technology to support and modernize government services and investments in agencies that provide rental assistance, address food insecurity and help the homeless.