Holiday World sets opening date of June 14 in accordance with ‘Stage Four’ of governor’s reopening guidelines

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. – Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari plans to open on June 14, the park said in a message on its website.

“We’re now excited to share that in accordance with Gov. Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana Plan, we intend to open our gates on June 14,” Leah Koch, fourth-generation owner and director of communications of the parks, wrote.

Koch said the park would see some operational changes. Hand sanitizer will be readily available and guests will need to exercise patience as staffers work to clean rides. Fans of Holiday World should also anticipate limits on park attendance.

“Our small-but-mighty team is now excitedly working hard to get ready. As a family-owned park, we’re feeling the pressure, but we’re also proving how mighty we are when we work together,” Koch wrote. “And now that we have a target date to work toward, we’re moving full-speed ahead.”

The park set the June 14 date in accordance with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “Back on Track Indiana” plan, which allows amusement parks to open on June 14 at 50% capacity. It’s “Stage Four” of the plan, which Holcomb unveiled Friday.