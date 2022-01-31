Hospital officials hope for employee vaccination rush before upcoming deadline

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Some central Indiana hospitals hope to see a rush of employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 before a federal mandate takes effect in two weeks.

The vaccine requirement, which was upheld earlier this month in the U.S. Supreme Court, gives employees who work at healthcare facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements until February 14 to get the first of a two-dose coronavirus vaccination, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccine. The second dose of a two-dose vaccination is required by March 15.

As of Monday, 160 employees at Johnson Memorial Health are not in compliance with that mandate, which means about 18% of the hospital staff is at risk of being let go.

“Time’s running out,” said Dr. David Dunkle, JMH president and CEO. “That first date of February 14th is going to be on us pretty quickly.”

The looming deadline comes as hospitals continue to struggle to keep up with patient loads, even as COVID-19 cases are starting to decline. Dr. Dunkle estimated that about a quarter of the 160 unvaccinated employees work directly with patients in the hospital.

“We have a full hospital. We were on diversion again this morning from the emergency room because we just don’t have beds, especially critical care beds,” Dunkle said. “It does keep me up at night, thinking of trying to fill some of these mission critical positions if we’re left really to the last minute trying to decide how we’re going to staff.”

Many hospitals and health networks have had their own vaccination requirements in place for months, including I.U. Health, Community Health Network, Eskenazi Health and others. I.U. Health announced the termination of 125 unvaccinated employees back in September.

Other hospitals and healthcare facilities are preparing to implement the federal mandate. Officials at Franciscan Health and Columbus Regional Health said they are still gathering information on how many unvaccinated employees they have.

Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, said hospitals that have already imposed their own vaccine requirements have generally seen a rush of employees getting vaccinated right before the deadline.

“Maybe 20, 15, 10% of unvaccinated workforce, we’ve seen that drop to ultimately about 1 to 2% when the deadline actually comes,” Tabor said.

Hancock Regional Health imposed a vaccination deadline of December 31 for its employees.

“At our last deadline of December 31st, I think we still had a couple of hundred people, and they all got done in that week before the end of the year,” said Steve Long, Hancock Regional Health president and CEO.

Long said only two of 1,400 Hancock Regional Health employees are unvaccinated as of Monday, their last day to get the shot.

“So I would absolutely anticipate that Johnson, which is a wonderful hospital, and other hospitals that took that same course will probably get to full compliance very, very quickly,” Long said. “But it will be at the very last moment, because that is human nature.”

Dunkle said Johnson Memorial Health is holding vaccination clinics and encouraging employees to get vaccinated before the upcoming deadline.

“What I hope is that there is that kind of rush before February 14th,” Dunkle said. “But again, 160 people still not complying, that’s scary to me.”