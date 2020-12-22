Hotel industry hopes COVID-19 relief bill helps employees return

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — At one point, an estimated 250,000 Indiana hospitality employees were out of work due to the pandemic, but with the vaccine beginning to circulate in the U.S., hotels are hoping the COVID-19 relief bill will help their workers return.

“A lot of these folks want to work in hospitality. They want to work in hotels. There’s a lot of tremendous opportunity for a lot of different opportunities. The challenge is trying to keep those folks ready to come back to work,” explained Patrick Tamm, president and CEO of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association (InRLA).

InRLA says some former hotel workers have already found jobs in other industries. Nonetheless, human resource staffs are trying to maintain relationships with their former employees.

“Group hotels, convention hotels, downtown Indianapolis hotels, north side, south side, hotels that are larger, overwhelmingly down 90% on their staff,” details Tamm.

The COVID-19 relief bill will give an extra $300 in unemployment payments and extend a moratorium on eviction.

“A lot of our folks had skillsets managing restaurants, managing people, and they can go to Amazon fulfillment centers to be in a management position,” said Tamm.

There is hope in the hospitality industry that travel will pick up in the spring and summer, but Smith Travel Research is not expecting pre-pandemic travel levels to return until 2024.

“When my son heard that on a Zoom call I was on, he looks at me and goes, ‘I’m a high school freshman. That’s when I graduate from high school,” Tamm recalled.